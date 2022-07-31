e-Paper Get App

Watch Video: Diljit Dosanjh responses to fan who wants to be his roti maker

Diljit Dosanjh has an impressive fan base and one needs to be lucky to meet him

Siddhi ChatterjeeUpdated: Sunday, July 31, 2022, 02:33 PM IST
Image credit: Google

Diljit Dosanjh has an impressive fan base and one needs to be lucky to meet him. There is a fan whose creative video has made the singer reply. He responded to a funny Instagram reel video from a fan in which she spoke in Punjabi with English about a “business proposition". She spoke about how he may be hungry while touring, elaborating on the fact that he might be in need of a roti maker like her.

Diljit posted the clip and wrote, "Gal paunch gai teri mere kol… Sochda mai edey baare (Your words have reached me, I will think about it). Meanwhile, I Like your - Dagadh Dagadh Dhain (the two-minute roti-making process she highlighted in her video message to Diljit)."

The woman wrote in the caption, "@diljitdosanjh, bae just listen to me and hire me.”

In the clip, she says in Punjabi, “Diljit, listen to me attentively. You are on a tour and must be feeling hungry after performing on stage. So hire me, you need a roti-maker obviously. I will make chapatis for you in only two minutes, dhagadh dhagadh dhain (claps her hands to show the process of making chapatis by hand). I will feed you with my own hands. I am free and have no work at all. So I am just saying it is this business proposition you know.”

