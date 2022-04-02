Watch video: 'Dancing Dad' aka Ricky Pond grooves to 'Jolly O Gymkhana' from Thalapathy Vijay's Beast

With Thalapathy Vijay's Beast releasing soon, on April 13, netizens from across the globe are expressing some excitement by tuning into the beats from the film. After the Arabic Kuthu song 'Halamathi habibi' went viral via dance reels, now it seems like 'Jolly O Gymkhana' is gearing up to set the movie mood.

In a recent video uploaded by 'Dancing Dad' aka Ricky Pond, we can see him hooking to the steps of 'Jolly O Gymkhana' beat. He doesn't groove on a beach side - as in the film, but performs in a natural green setting in his cool dressing. Also, its not sunglasses, but spectacles on the eyes! However, the charm and energy are much similar.

Originally, the song stars Tamil star Vijay along Pooja Hegde, with it being composed by Anirudh Ravichander and written by Ku. The soundtrack of the Tamil-language action thriller film Beast is directed by Nelson.

Watch the video, right here:

