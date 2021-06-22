Watch Video: Cricketer hits gigantic six only to break own car's window

Anything and everything is possible in the world of cricket. More often than not, when a batsman smashes a ball out of the ground, we see the bowler in anguish with his hands on his head.

However, probably for the first time in the history of the game, we saw the batsman bitterly disappointed after smashing a brilliant six. In a club game, Illingworth St Mary's cricketer Asif Ali smashed the ball for a six which ended up hitting the rear windscreen of his own car.

The video of the same was shared by St Mary's on its official Twitter handle. "That moment when you hit a massive six only for it crash through your own car windscreen. Sound on to hear the smash," the caption of the video read.