Watch Video: Crane falls off bride in Odisha; details inside

Image credit: Google

In a horrific incident, a crane crashed into the water while lifting a truck that had already fallen off the bridge. The chilling incident took place in Odisha's Talcher town and the clip has already gone viral on social media.

According to online reports, two cranes were working on the bridge to lift a truck. Although, as the vehicle was being hoisted, the cable of one of the cranes snapped and the load got placed on the other.

This led to the industrial vehicle slowly tipping over the edge of the bridge before finally plunging into the water. A video of the horrifying incident has surfaced online.

The clip shows the moment the crane, with the driver still inside, toppling over and falling off the bridge. As per reports, no one was injured during the incident. The driver of the industrial vehicle also managed to safely swim free from his crane cabin.