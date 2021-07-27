Watch Video: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel meets 'Bachpan ka pyar' fame Sukma Sahdev

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel met the boy who sang 'Bachpan ka pyar mera bhool nahi jana re', which has gone viral on social media.
In the video shared by CM Baghel, the boy could be seen standing with the CM and his aides as he sings the song.
"Bachpan ka pyar...Wah," the Chief Minister captioned the video.
Chief Minister Baghel had earlier wished Sahdev good luck for his bright future in a tweet.
Sahdev Dirdo - a tribal boy from highly naxal affected Sukma district has become an internet sensation overnight for the Bollywood song ‘Bachpan ka pyar mera bhool nahi jana….’.
Just after his song was uploaded on social media, it went viral on the internet. Thousands of memes were made and shared on all social media platforms.
Earlier, Bollywood popular rapper Badshah to connect him and he offered the little champ to come and meet him and Chandigarh. Badshah also offered him an opportunity for a duet song.