​ Watch Video: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau slammed for singing 'Bohemian Rhapsody' as tribute to Queen

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau slammed for performing 'Bohemian Rhapsody' with Canadian pianist Gregory Charles in a London hotel lobby on Saturday night as tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.

Mr Trudeau was captured singing the iconic Queen song during his stay at The Corinthia Hotel in London. In the video, the 50-year-old was singing Freddie Mercury song, "Because I'm easy come, easy go/ Little High, Little low," and a small crowd gathered around him in the hotel lobby.

Last night at the Savoy. Our PM in the UK representing Canada for the Queen’s funeral. 🤦🏻‍♀️

How do you say you were a drama teacher without saying you were a drama teacher. pic.twitter.com/kfRlve7pmV — Lisa Power (@LisaPow33260238) September 19, 2022

"After dinner on Saturday, Prime Minister joined a small gathering with members of the Canadian delegation, who have come together to pay tribute to the life and service of Her Majesty," said the PM's office to the Toronto Star.

As the video made more appearances on social media handles, the video was not well received. Internet users accused the Canadian PM of acting "inappropriate" during the UK's 10-day mourning period.

Is this for real? Is he drunk? Is the PM of Canada actually out in London singing Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen on the eve of the actual Queen's funeral or am I confused? Is this the twilight zone? Help me understand! 🤦‍♀️😂 — Maj. Margaret Houlihan Penobscott (@MPenobscott) September 19, 2022

He need to take a hint and resign. Better yet King Charles should fire him for disrespecting the Queen — Joseph (@Gsscancun) September 19, 2022

A former aide to PM Margaret Thatcher, Nile Gardiner tweeted, “This man is a walking disaster, his "leadership" a monumental tragedy for Canada.”

This man is a walking disaster, his "leadership" a monumental tragedy for Canada.



Watch: Justin Trudeau sings Bohemian Rhapsody in London hotel days before Queen’s funeral https://t.co/ekAAimwsAW — Nile Gardiner (@NileGardiner) September 19, 2022

People...rather Liberal diehards, are saying the video of @JustinTrudeau drunkenly singing Bohemian Rhapsody was from a year ago.....I think not. Truth hurts.

He showed ZERO decorum. Zero Statesmanlike conduct. #TrudeauMustGo https://t.co/gNnuZOvTIx — Shaughn.SGT(ret) (@PrairieVeteran) September 19, 2022