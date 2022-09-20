​ Watch Video: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau slammed for singing 'Bohemian Rhapsody' as tribute to Queen

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau slammed for performing 'Bohemian Rhapsody' with Canadian pianist Gregory Charles in a London hotel lobby on Saturday night as tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.
Mr Trudeau was captured singing the iconic Queen song during his stay at The Corinthia Hotel in London. In the video, the 50-year-old was singing Freddie Mercury song, "Because I'm easy come, easy go/ Little High, Little low," and a small crowd gathered around him in the hotel lobby.
"After dinner on Saturday, Prime Minister joined a small gathering with members of the Canadian delegation, who have come together to pay tribute to the life and service of Her Majesty," said the PM's office to the Toronto Star.
As the video made more appearances on social media handles, the video was not well received. Internet users accused the Canadian PM of acting "inappropriate" during the UK's 10-day mourning period.
A former aide to PM Margaret Thatcher, Nile Gardiner tweeted, “This man is a walking disaster, his "leadership" a monumental tragedy for Canada.”
