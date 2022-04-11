Watch Video: Baby monkey eats dragon fruit for first time, wins internet - Here’s what happened

There are many videos of baby animals on the internet that will bring a smile to your face. One such video has gone viral on social media.



A video of a little monkey named Nunuk Cantik has gone viral on social media with around 5.2 million views and 437,197 likes on Instagram so far. The video was shot by an Instagram user named Adi Dwi.

In this video a baby monkey is seen sitting on the ground, sucking its thumb and looking at the dragon fruit in amusement as the human proceeds to slice the dragon fruit. After slicing the fruit the person hands over the slice of the dragon fruit to the baby monkey.

Not knowing what to do next the baby monkey just stares at the dragon fruit, after which the person takes a bite of the fruit. The monkey picks up the action and starts eating the dragon fruit.

The video was posted on Instagram five days ago and since then it has gathered the attention of millions and has won millions of hearts.

One of the Instagram user said: "Want one.. RIGHT now. Accompanied by a heart shaped-eye emoji."

While another user said: "Dragon fruit and cuteness overloaded."

One user complimented the monkey’s eyes and said: "Those eyes.... like a human....so beautiful... Accompanied by heart shaped-eye and red heart emoji."

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 01:34 PM IST