Watch Video: Australia's Marnus Labuschagne gets dismissed in 'weirdest' way during 5th Ashes Test

Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne often creates a lot of buzz with his consistent performances, especially in Test cricket. However, the opening day of the final Ashes Test proved to be a little different for the stylish batter as he got out in the most unusual and forgettable way.

The right-hander looked in great touch as he scored a brilliant 44 before getting dismissed just before the lunch.

After England troubled the hosts with three quick wickets in the first session, Labuschagne and Travis Head weaved a stellar and attacking partnership to steady Australia's ship.

Labuschagne was instrumental in pulling Australia out of trouble, attacking and choosing the ball to defend wisely. However, in an attempt to pick runs off Stuart Broad, the right-hander shifted towards the off-stump and gave an open view off the stumps to the bowler.

Broad then bowled a fuller length aiming the middle and leg-stump line and while trying to negotiate the ball, Labuschagne found himself in a weird tangle and fell down with the ball going on to hit the stumps.

The entire England team as well as the spectators burst into laughter as Marnus picked himself off the ground and walked towards the dressing room after the embarrassing dismissal.

Check out how netizens reacted to the dismissal:

This thing happens when you try to copy @stevesmith49 but can't match the level of his own technique.@Sougata96906711 #Ashes https://t.co/C73dfvgemO — Atanu Hazra (@iamAtanu269) January 14, 2022

My favourite Ashes moment. Couldn’t happen to a bigger bellend. https://t.co/mc2t6iIYw1 — Darren Fox (@MrDarrenFox) January 14, 2022

Australia went to Tea at 215/5 after being put into bat first by England captain Joe Root.

Published on: Friday, January 14, 2022, 04:39 PM IST