"Test cricket is pure joy": Netizens react in agreement with Aaditya Thackery's tweet over Ashes

England's tailenders resisted Australia's bowlers in fading light on Sunday to clinch a draw on the dramatic final day of the fourth Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Having enjoyed the match and thrilled by how it ended, Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray tweeted, "This is why we must celebrate Test Cricket- the last 10 overs of the #Ashes today… the field placement, skill and the intensity from both sides of the game."

To this, netizens and cricket fans agreed that test matches are fun to watch. "Test cricket is pure joy", wrote a Twitter user, while another commented, "We are the true lovers of cricket. Sometimes such a result is more exciting other than winning. Test Cricket at it's best."

Here are some reactions, take a look:

Absolutely Aadityaji.

We are the true lovers of cricket.

Sometimes such a result is more exciting other than winning.

Test Cricket at it's best. — Sameer (@SameerCmirror) January 9, 2022

😂😂😂 logic kay dada 🤪 — Arib (@los_pollosss) January 9, 2022

For once, I agree with you ! — SKJ (@jha_skj) January 9, 2022

The last hour was amazing 💥 — Khan_Yasir20 (@KYasir20) January 9, 2022

Absolutely Sir, fantastic day for Test cricket 👏👏 — John Mathews (@johnMat25357186) January 9, 2022

💯test cricket is pure joy. — Pratik Gupta (@PratikG47646822) January 9, 2022

Published on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 03:08 PM IST