Watch Video: Air India crew member consoles baby in flight; netizens hail him

Air India crew member taking care of a baby in flight |

Managing an infant in a flight, is quite a task for a newly born baby's mother. It becomes seemingly easy when one has a caring cabin crew to help with.

The video shared by Jeevan Venkatesh on Instagram on August 7 has gone viral now. It showed an Air India cabin crew holding a baby girl in his arms and walking in the flight.

Jeevan Venkatesh wote in the caption that:

"Really appreciate the sweet gesture of a @airindia.in staff, it was a surprise when my daughter felt comfort lying in the steward's shoulder, thanks to him. Lots of changes in this trip after Tata's takeover."

Mr Venkatesh also tagged Neil Malkam, the flight attendant.

Watch the video below:

Yes, Air India have such warm, caring and humble crew member like Neil Malkam. The gesture was really being human.

Netizens were in awe by this gesture of the Air India's crew member.

They commented the following:

Many other users too appreciated this video.

The video has garnered 174,887 likes till now and over two million views.