WATCH: Union Square climate clock that goes backwards!

A clock that goes backwards! Yes, that is true!

The Climate Clock at New York's Union Square doesn't go forward, but rather goes backward. It is a countdown. The clock shows the date when the effects of global warming will become irreversible.

In a viral video posted by Twitter page Historic Vids, the climate clock at New York's Union Square has reached the date when global warming will become irreversible and that day is 6 years from now.

What is the Climate Clock?

The Climate Clock project is centered on a simple tool: a clock that counts down the critical time window to reach zero emissions (our “deadline") while tracking our progress on key solution pathways (“lifelines”).

The climate clock was launched in 2015 to provide a measuring stick against which viewers can track climate change mitigation progress.

This strange clock is located in Union Square. It doesn't go forward, it goes backwards. It's a countdown. It is the date when the effects of global warming will have become irreversible and zero is in six years from now. pic.twitter.com/bc0bDhsDtp — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) February 20, 2023

The clock is the brainchild of climate activists Gan Golan and Andrew Boyd, artist Katie Peyton Hofstadter, tech maestro Adrian Carpenter, and a clutch of supporting team members, including leading scientists, world leaders, and civic workers.

In late September 2020, artists and activists, Gan Golan, Katie Peyton Hofstadter, Adrian Carpenter and Andrew Boyd repurposed the Metronome in Union Square in New York City to show the Climate Clock.

The Clock frames a rapid and just transition to a safe climate future and puts it at the very forefront of our attention.

Since its famous launch in New York in September 2020, Climate Clock teams have sprung up across the world from Chiapas to Kazakhstan, from Korea to Glasgow.

