Updated on: Sunday, September 26, 2021, 12:02 PM IST

Watch: Unacademy educator's racist comments against tribals spark outrage; here's what happened

FPJ Web Desk
Representational Photo | Unsplash

A video of an Unacademy tutor using racist comments against tribals has gone viral earning a lot of backlash for the virtual learning platform.

In the viral video, the educator Siddharth Singh, who takes classes on UPSC General Studies, can be heard saying, “Tribal log jo hota hai humare, dimaag toh hota nahi unke paas koi, nahi unke paas koi, you know, kanooni koi kagaaz hote hai zameen zaydad ke (Tribal people are stupid. They rarely have any legal documents regarding land and property).”

The remarks were made during a session on slash and burn farming, which is popularly known as ‘jhum’ cultivation across Northeast India.

The video has now been deleted from Unacademy's YouTube handle.

Here's the video:

The video went viral earning a lot of backlash.

Unacademy soon posted an apology on social media. In a statement, they wrote that it has been brought to its notice that Singh made “discriminatory and hurtful comments against people from indigenous tribes”.

“Unacademy has deleted the original video and has penalised the educator in compliance with our internal Code of Conduct guidelines. Unacademy unconditionally regrets the comments made by the Educator and the hurt the comment has caused,” it added.

Published on: Sunday, September 26, 2021, 12:02 PM IST
RECENT STORIES

