WATCH: Twitterati trend #SackSatyapalMalik as they slam Governor for remarks on 'Indira Gandhi assassination' in viral video

A controversial video of Meghalaya Governor Satyapal Malik warning the Modi Government with "Indira Gandhi-like assassination attempts" for not abolishing farm regulations went viral on social media on November 21, Sunday. This was before PM Modi stated the government's decision to rescind three agriculture laws that had been passed earlier, for the farmers' benefit.

Angry netizens began reacting to the viral video after Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit published the footage on Twitter. Satyapal Malik was invited to speak at the Global Jatt Summit on November 8.

"You will not be able to overcome the Sikhs." The Guru's four children were slaughtered, but the Guru refused to surrender. The Meghalaya Governor was overheard saying, "You cannot defeat the Jats as well."

He also added," Indira Gandhi knew that she would be killed and she was killed. They killed General Vaidya in Pune and General Dwyer in London. I have even said that don’t test the patience of the Sikh community.”

Have a look at the video that sparked major controversy on various social media platforms:

Ever since the video went viral, netizens have taken to Twitter to call out the Meghalaya governor for his 'language and delivery', as they remain shocked as they wonder 'how a Governor can make such remarks in public'.

Have a look at a few reactions:

Published on: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 03:48 PM IST