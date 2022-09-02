e-Paper Get App
Watch: Toddler plays golf like a pro, Netizens astonished

A video showing a toddler trying to hit the target with utmost concentration was posted on Instagram.

Friday, September 02, 2022
Toddler: "Concentrating on my goal- trying to hit golf ball on the target." |

Babies and toddlers displaying their unique talents are always hailed by the netizens. Recently, videos of a toddler playing golf like a pro are going viral on the internet. One such video was posted just three days back. It shows the toddler boy playing golf like an expert.

The video was posted on an Instagram page called @thetoddlergolfer, dedicated to the child named Cameron. The bio on the page also reads that Cameron's Golf Journey- join Cameron on his journey discovering golf. The page is filled with different videos showing the toddler playing golf.

The video was posted with the caption: Having some target practice 🎯

Watch the video below:

Social media users were astonished at the toddler's talent. Their comments were as follows:

Earlier even the video below gained 3,46,280 likes and was appreciated by netizens.

Watch the video below:

