WATCH: This viral Norwegian ad titled 'When Harry met Santa' has left netizens smiling right till the end; find out why

With Christmas right around the corner, seems like, the Norwegian postal service chose the best time to melt the hearts of Christmas fans.

Over the past few days, an advertisement put out by the Norwegian postal service has been trending on Twitter all the social media platforms.

Christmas advertisements, like in many other countries, have become a popular Norwegian Christmas tradition in recent years.

The commercial, titled 'When Harry met Santa,' is a tribute to the classic rom-com 'When Harry met Sally,' and airs on the 50th anniversary of Norway decriminalising homosexuality.

Have a look at the advertisement here:

The ad, which is a promo for the Norwegian postal service Posten, shows Santa Claus searching for the man of his dreams, Harry. Each year, the two, learn a little more about each other.

But there's a catch: Santa can only come once a year. Harry eventually sends a note to the North Pole, stating, "All I want for Christmas is you."

Harry's Christmas wish comes fulfilled next year!

Santa enlists Posten's assistance in delivering Christmas gifts (which is of course, the Posten commercial!) so that he may spend more time with Harry. Harry and Santa meet and reunite year after year until they finally share a kiss, much like the 1980s film.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 12:13 PM IST