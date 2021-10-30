Watch: This mother-son duo has gone viral, taking the internet by storm because of their amazing dance moves

Instagram has been quite a treat for viewers when it comes to entertaining people and getting entertained as well. Seems like this adorable mother and son duo from Dubai has taken entertainment on a whole new level by creating content together, that has begun to go viral on Instagram.

Paola Manghisi is a teacher and choreographer who loves making short dance reels with her son Lorenzo Azzolini, who is also a teacher and a great dancer. Paola even has her own academy where she teaches dance, known as, Knowledge Dance Company.

Both, mother and son have grown to become popular ever since their dance reels went viral. Lorrenzo has 471k followers on Instagram and his mother Paola has 347k followers. Unlike the usual trend where youngsters are more active on social media, here, Paola is the one who enjoys sharing content more, be it dance videos and reels or even refreshing selfies with the morning sun.

Have a look at a few dance reels of the duo that has gone viral on Instagram, leaving users absolutely stunned as to how the two set the dance floor on fire every single time. Of course, the mother, Paola remains the main highlight every time!

Here's why:

Published on: Saturday, October 30, 2021, 02:18 PM IST