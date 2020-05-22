Watch: This mashup between Modi, Rahul, Kejriwal and Arnab is the best video on the internet today

A Twitter user combined the videos of Narendra Modi, Arvind Kejriwal, Rahul Gandhi and Arnab Goswami to make it look like they are discussing wages and the sales performance of a company amid the coronavirus pandemic crisis, and that is the funniest video on the internet today.
But, the Twitter user @sanotech86, from what it seems is not being duly credited for his spectacular efforts.
Another twitter user shared the video and wrote: "Bharat Ratna for the maker of this one."
Replying to him, @sanotech86 said: "Bharat Ratna nahi chaiye. Bass credit chahiye."
In the video, all the aforementioned personalities are edited into a conference call with a person who is supposedly a manager of a sales company.
The five of them are discussing the sales performance which has decreased in the times of the pandemic.
However, in the video, Goswami gets a taste of his own medicine as he is muted shortly after the video begins.
The team further discusses the plan of action on how to increase the company's performance amid the crisis.
Here are some reactions from Twitterati:
