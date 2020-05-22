Watch: This mashup between Modi, Rahul, Kejriwal and Arnab is the best video on the internet today

A Twitter user combined the videos of Narendra Modi, Arvind Kejriwal, Rahul Gandhi and Arnab Goswami to make it look like they are discussing wages and the sales performance of a company amid the coronavirus pandemic crisis, and that is the funniest video on the internet today.

But, the Twitter user @sanotech86, from what it seems is not being duly credited for his spectacular efforts.

Another twitter user shared the video and wrote: "Bharat Ratna for the maker of this one."

Replying to him, @sanotech86 said: "Bharat Ratna nahi chaiye. Bass credit chahiye."