Watch: Sushant Singh Rajput's doppelganger from Raebareli is a viral sensation

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's doppelganger from Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli is going viral on the internet. An Instagram user named Sachin Tiwari, who has 10.9k followers on the photo-sharing app, shares an uncanny resemblance to the 'Kai Po Che' actor and even makes videos of himself lip-syncing and grooving Sushant's hit songs.

Several netizens have pointed out the similarities between Sachin and Sushant's looks. In one of his videos, Sachin Tiwari can be seen dancing to the late actor's popular track 'Shuddh Desi Romance'. Sachin reminded the internet of Sushant by doing the hook steps of the peppy dance number.

Reacting to the video, a user wrote, "O my god Sushant Singh Rajput sir ke yaad taaja ho gaya hai."

"OMG, you look like SSR," wrote a user.

Check out the video here: