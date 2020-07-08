Watch: Sushant Singh Rajput's doppelganger from Raebareli is a viral sensation

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's doppelganger from Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli is going viral on the internet. An Instagram user named Sachin Tiwari, who has 10.9k followers on the photo-sharing app, shares an uncanny resemblance to the 'Kai Po Che' actor and even makes videos of himself lip-syncing and grooving Sushant's hit songs.
Several netizens have pointed out the similarities between Sachin and Sushant's looks. In one of his videos, Sachin Tiwari can be seen dancing to the late actor's popular track 'Shuddh Desi Romance'. Sachin reminded the internet of Sushant by doing the hook steps of the peppy dance number.
Reacting to the video, a user wrote, "O my god Sushant Singh Rajput sir ke yaad taaja ho gaya hai."
"OMG, you look like SSR," wrote a user.
Check out the video here:
While some users also want to see Sachin Tiwari to essay the role of Sushant Singh Rajput his biopic.
"Bhai mujhe lagta hai apki Bollywood me debut hogi Sushant bhai ki biopic me so plzz chodna nai u r the perfect one," read a comment.
For the unversed, the late actor's life is now the subject of an upcoming biopic. The film will be made in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil languages, and the makers plan to release it in 2022.
Reportedly, the film will be financed by common public funding, and have an official social media page. The yet-untitled project is to be directed by Nikhil Anand.
Sushant was found hanging in his Bandra residence on Sunday morning by his domestic help, which left the industry and his fans shocked. He was reportedly battling depression over the past few months and undergoing treatment.