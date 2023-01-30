WATCH: Street performer from Paris greets Pakistani girl with Lata Mangeshkar's 'Ajeeb Dastan,' video goes viral | Twitter

Paris: The internet is talking about a video that's viral from Paris and captures one foreigner performing a popular Bollywood song on the streets. When a Ph.D. student at the University of Cambridge was on the streets of Paris, she came across a guitarist performing there. When she took to him and the two greeted each other, the man played a special beat for her.

Knowing that she's from Pakistan, he played a desi beat that is not just loved by Indians but also enjoyed by its neighbourhood and the entire globe. Lata Mangeshkar’s famous song ‘Ajeeb Dastan Hai Yeh’ from the 1960 Bollywood film ‘Dil Apna Aur Preet Parai’ was performed by the busker in front of Palais Garner (also known as Opéra Garnier).

While sharing the video on Twitter, the student named Mahera Ghani narrated the incident and wrote, " This guy asked me where I am from. I told from Pakistan and he started singing this in front of opera garnier Paris. (sic)"

WATCH VIDEO:

This guy asked me where I am from. I told from Pakistan and he started singing this in front of opera garnier Paris 🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺 pic.twitter.com/MXKyK5du23 — Maheera Ghani (@MaheeraGhani) January 28, 2023

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)