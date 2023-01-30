e-Paper Get App
HomeViralWATCH: Street performer from Paris greets Pakistani girl with Lata Mangeshkar's 'Ajeeb Dastan,' video goes viral

WATCH: Street performer from Paris greets Pakistani girl with Lata Mangeshkar's 'Ajeeb Dastan,' video goes viral

When a Ph.D. student at the University of Cambridge was on the streets of Paris, she came across a guitarist performing there. When she took to him and the two greeted each other, the man played a special beat for her.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, January 30, 2023, 09:45 AM IST
article-image
WATCH: Street performer from Paris greets Pakistani girl with Lata Mangeshkar's 'Ajeeb Dastan,' video goes viral | Twitter
Follow us on

Paris: The internet is talking about a video that's viral from Paris and captures one foreigner performing a popular Bollywood song on the streets. When a Ph.D. student at the University of Cambridge was on the streets of Paris, she came across a guitarist performing there. When she took to him and the two greeted each other, the man played a special beat for her.

Knowing that she's from Pakistan, he played a desi beat that is not just loved by Indians but also enjoyed by its neighbourhood and the entire globe. Lata Mangeshkar’s famous song ‘Ajeeb Dastan Hai Yeh’ from the 1960 Bollywood film ‘Dil Apna Aur Preet Parai’ was performed by the busker in front of Palais Garner (also known as Opéra Garnier).

While sharing the video on Twitter, the student named Mahera Ghani narrated the incident and wrote, " This guy asked me where I am from. I told from Pakistan and he started singing this in front of opera garnier Paris. (sic)"

WATCH VIDEO:

Read Also
BJP minister Temjen Imna Along shares video of viral school kid & TikToker Bahar Chamling Rai...
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Street performer from Paris greets Pakistani girl with Lata Mangeshkar's 'Ajeeb Dastan,'...

WATCH: Street performer from Paris greets Pakistani girl with Lata Mangeshkar's 'Ajeeb Dastan,'...

Love beyond boundaries! Swedish woman flies to India to marry Facebook friend in UP

Love beyond boundaries! Swedish woman flies to India to marry Facebook friend in UP

WATCH: Renowned online tutor Khan sir accused of call for ethnic cleansing in Kashmir

WATCH: Renowned online tutor Khan sir accused of call for ethnic cleansing in Kashmir

WATCH: Bihar man who went to protest ends up watching 'Pathaan'; says 'Jai Hind sunke Rongte Khade...

WATCH: Bihar man who went to protest ends up watching 'Pathaan'; says 'Jai Hind sunke Rongte Khade...

Sholay Fever: Hardik Pandya, MS Dhoni recreate Jai-Veeru pose; see viral pic

Sholay Fever: Hardik Pandya, MS Dhoni recreate Jai-Veeru pose; see viral pic