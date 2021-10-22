Watch: Sri Ram Sena leader calls for 'reclaiming' Karnataka's Jumma Masjid; netizens condemn 'hate and vitriol'

In a viral video, Pramod Muthalik, the controversial leader of the radical Sri Ram Sena, spoke of “reclaiming” the Jumma Masjid in Karnataka’s Gadag district. The 17th century temple stands about 412 km from Bengaluru and is among the biggest religious institutions in Gadag.

In the video, Muthalik can be heard saying that the mosque was a temple that was “forcibly converted” by oppressive Muslim rulers. He spoke of reclaiming the temple similar to Ayodhya’s Babri Masjid.

“For 72 years we had to fight for Ram Mandir. After 72 years of struggle, we were able to complete our resolve to demolish it and construct a grand temple. In the same way in Gadag, I challenge that the place known as Jumma Masjid is actually Venkateswara Temple,” Muthalik said.

“During Tipu Sultan’s period, this temple is among those that were demolished, and we have evidence. We will fight for this,” he adds.

Watch the video here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The video has come under severe scrutiny by the general public who are calling the speech divisive and provocative.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, October 22, 2021, 05:32 PM IST