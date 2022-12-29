WATCH: Special Ganga Aarti performed at Kashi for speedy recovery of PM Modi's mother Heeraben | Twitter

Heeraben, the mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been hospitalised after meeting with a road accident on December 27. In this regard, a special Ganga Aarti was performed on the ghats of Kashi wishing her a speedy recovery. The video of the prayer towards Heeraben's good health has surfaced on social media and gone viral.

Watch video:

The 99-year-old mother of PM Modi was travelling along with her son Prahlad Modi and his family to Bandipur when the accident occurred. it was reported that the driver lost control and hit a road divider in Mysuru, Karnataka. Following the case and the consequent health concerns faced by Heeraben, she was admitted to at the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology & Research Centre, Ahmedabad.

Soon after learning about the unfortunate incident, PM Modi rushed to visit her at the hospital. Recent reports suggest the health of Heeraben to be stable.