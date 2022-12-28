PM Modi's mother Heeraben admitted to hospital in Ahmedabad; condition stable

Amid upcoming high decibel final phase of Gujarat polls, PM Modi meets mother Heeraben at her residence | ANI

Heeraben, the mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was taken to the UN Mehta hospital in Ahmedabad on December 28. Heeraben, who turned 100 this year, has previously been taken to the hospital. According to reports, PM Modi's mother's health reportedly declined, and she was rushed to the hospital.

The hospital, however, has said that Heeraben is stable and recovering well in a statement released to the press.

Heeraben Modi, mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is admitted at UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology & Research Centre in Ahemdabad and her health condition is stable, says the hospital pic.twitter.com/D6N4PF2FGC — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2022

Modi had visited her earlier during the Gujarat Assembly polls.

Prime Minister's brother meets with an accident

Yesterday, the Prime Minister's brother Prahlad Modi escaped a major mishap after his car crashed into a road divider near Mysuru in Karnataka on Tuesday afternoon.

Visuals from the spot showed severe damage to the front of the sports utility vehicle (SUV).

However, Prahlad Modi's grandson suffered a fracture in his leg while others were admitted to Mysuru's JSS Hospital with minor injuries.

“The child has suffered a fracture. No one has suffered life-threatening injuries. Everyone's out of danger,” Dr Madhu, JSS medical superintendent, told the media.

Mr Modi, accompanied by his wife, son, daughter-in-law and grandson, was travelling to Bandipura in a Mercedes-Benz SUV when it hit a divider around 2pm. The police said the car was well within the prescribed speed limits.