Karnataka: PM Modi's brother, Prahlad meets with accident near Kadakola in Mysuru

The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, December 27, 2022, 04:21 PM IST
Mysuru: PM Modi's brother met with a car accident in the Kadakola area of Mysuru in Karnataka. The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon.

According to sources, the car hit a road divider injuring 5 people inside the car including Prahlad Modi. All of them have been shifted to private hospital for first aid.

Prahlad was accompained by his family

Prahlad along with his son Mehul Modi, daughter-in-law Jinal Modi, grandson Maharath Modi,  driver Satyanarayan was in the car during the accident.

This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.

