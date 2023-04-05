WATCH: Skier digs out man buried under deep snow in Washington; netizens call him 'Hero'

Skier digs out man buried under deep snow in Washington | screengrab-Twitter

Skier digs out man buried under deep snow at Mt. Baker in northwestern Washington and the video of the same has surfaced on social media showing the painstaking rescue of a man who was buried head-first in snow.

The video opens to show skier named Francis Zuber snowboarding through thick blankets of snow. When he notices a snowboard sticking out of the snow, he suspects a man is trapped beneath the snow. He asks, ''You alright?'' When he gets no response, he hurriedly begins to remove the snow.

After a while, a man's hand is seen and skier Zuber asks him if he is alright and if he can hear him. He then reassures the snowboarder that he will get him out and frantically starts to remove the snow. Zuber finally digs enough to uncover the man's face and remove the snow from his mouth.

"Okay, you're good. I got you," Zuber said. "All right, we're both going to catch our breath for a sec, then I'm going to help dig you out." He then grabs his shovel to dig out the man completely.

A Twitter user named DeL2000 shared the rescue video with a caption that reads, ''This man is a HERO Francis Zuber‘s headcam shows him rescuing a snowboarder who was buried head down in deep powder at Mt. Baker, Washington! Luckily, he spotted him as he almost passed him.''

WATCH:

This man is a HERO‼️ Francis Zuber ‘s headcam shows him rescuing a snowboarder who was buried head down in deep powder at Mt. Baker, Washington! Luckily, he spotted him as he almost passed him. #skiing #snowboarding pic.twitter.com/SyWYFSXcPd — DeL2000 (@DeL2000) April 1, 2023

According to Fox News, the incident happened when a snowboarder was riding down the Mount Baker ski area in northwestern Washington, and got buried in a tree well. A tree well is the area around the tree where less snow is accumulated. A fellow skier named Francis Zuber spotted him and frantically started removing the snow to rescue him.

The video gathered 15.4 million views and 29.8K likes till now from the time it has been shared on Twitter. Twitter users posted their comments on the video appreciating the skier's and called him the hero.

Read the comments of the Twitter users on the video below:

Holy crap. Absolute hero — Jake Wujastyk (@Jake__Wujastyk) April 2, 2023

Incredible — nihal (@nihalmehta) April 2, 2023

Wow what an incredible rescue, he was in the right place at the right time! Thankfully the snowboarder was alright, I can only imagine the panic he must’ve felt. This is why I never ski alone in the trees. Those hidden tree wells are deadly. — Dr N Grewal🇨🇦 (@DrNGrewal) April 2, 2023

Total hero. Stayed calm. — Justin Kaufenberg (@jmkaufenberg) April 2, 2023

Wow😳 incredible job… God Bless🙏🙏🙏 — Viki Eanni✝️ (@EanniViki2) April 3, 2023

As a snowboarder, this made me cry.



I can’t believe he saw him let alone the determination to get him out — amazing 🥲🙏 — Jenny AI (@jenny____ai) April 2, 2023

Talking about the incident, Mr Zuber told CBS News, ''We figure he was buried somewhere between five and seven minutes, he was probably at either a third or just the halfway point of his possible survival time in there."

The man who got buried under the snow has been identified as Ian Steger.