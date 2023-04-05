 WATCH: 6.6 magnitude earthquake stops football match in Panama as player falls, live TV visuals surface
A player fell to the ground as the quake hit in a local soccer match in Panama

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, April 05, 2023, 10:16 AM IST
article-image
6.6 magnitude earthquake struck off the Pacific coast of Panama during a soccer match | FPJ

A magnitude 6.6 earthquake struck off the Pacific coast of Panama on Tuesday, April , the United States Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed though local authorities said there were no immediate reports of damage.

The quake hit 72 kilometers south of Boca Chica in the Chiriqui province. No damages were reported in Costa Rica, the country's national emergency commission said.

In a local soccer match in Panama, a player fell to the ground as the quake hit and TV visuals of the same surfaced. The game was paused as the ground shook and stadium lights swayed.

WATCH:

According to USGS, the quake registered a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) below the earth's surface.

There is no threat of a tsunami following the earthquake, the U.S. Tsunami Warning System said.

(As per agencies)

article-image

