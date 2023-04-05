China: Man spends 21 hours on knees in rain outside ex-girlfriend office to get her back | SCMP

Although love is beautiful, breakup is equally painful and its effect can be long-lasting. The memories attached to your love are difficult to let go and the loneliness feels like a suffering. Recently, a man in China was not ready to let go of his love even after breakup and so he went to extreme lengths in an attempt to make her realise his love for her and to win her back.

According to South China Morning Post, a man spent 21 hours on his knees in the rain outside his ex-girlfriend's office, begging her to take him back.

As per the report, the man knelt outside the building's entrance in Dazhou for 21 hours from 1 pm on March 28 until 10 am the next day. Battling rain and cold, he knelt outside her office with a bouquet of roses in hand waiting for his ex to change her mind.

Meanwhile, locals gathered around him and urged him to give up his efforts, the video media outlet Jiupai News reported.

''Many of us tried to talk him into leaving. It's not necessary to keep on kneeling. The girlfriend is not willing to show up but you are still here, losing face,'' a man, surnamed, Li was quoted as saying.

Despite the commotion, his ex-girlfriend was nowhere to be seen.

The bizarre situation attracted so much attention that even the police reached the scene and tried to persuade him to leave. However, he was undeterred and asked the police, "Is it illegal for me to kneel here? If it is not illegal, please leave me alone.''

A police officer informed that his ex-girlfriend broke up with him a few days ago, adding that he was seeking forgiveness.

The man ultimately left at 10 am on March 29 'because he could not bear the cold any longer.

Pictures and video of this extreme act has been viewed 150 million times on Weibo with many saying that the man's actions were a massive "red flag".

“A person taking these kinds of extreme is horrific,” one person said on Weibo.

“Girl, stay far away from him,” a second online observer advised the ex-partner, while another added: “Love doesn’t come by begging.”

Another person commented, “He is just moving himself. This is not love, but moral hijacking.”