WATCH: Shocking! Cobra spotted hidden inside a moving car on highway near Kolhapur

The incidences of weird acts of pet animals like dogs and cats keep surfacing on the internet and even of wild animals like spotting of leopard and reptiles like snake. These events are shocking and it is often difficult to identify the source from where the creature like snake came at such an uncommon place.

Recently, a video went viral on the internet which shows that a cobra was spotted hidden inside a moving car on highway near Kolhapur in Maharashtra.

The video shows a man from an animal rescue group trying to take the cobra snake out of the car and after sometime, he manages to pull it out. He then, brings the cobra out and take it to a nearby field on the other side of the road and leave it there.

WATCH:

Earlier a man has created buzz for courageously rescuing a giant cobra with his bare hands. Despite knowing that approaching the venomous creature without proper assistance can be risky and life-threatening, this man took to uncoil the snake hidden behind a scooter mudguard.

The incident was captured on camera and the video of the same went viral on social media. The man takes careful efforts to pull out the cobra from the hide.