'My Name Is Mohammed Deepak': Hindu Man Confronts Alleged Bajrang Dal Members Over Harassment Of Muslim Shopkeeper In Uttarakhand’s Kotdwar; Video

'My Name Is Mohammed Deepak': Hindu Man, Other Locals Confront Alleged Bajrang Dal Members Over Harassment Of Muslim Shopkeeper in Uttarakhand’s Kotdwar; Video Viral |

Kotdwar (Uttarakhand): Tensions briefly flared in Kotdwar district on Wednesday after local residents from the Hindu community confronted a group allegedly affiliated with Bajrang Dal for harassing a Muslim shopkeeper over the name of his establishment. The incident, captured on video, has since gone viral on social media, sparking widespread discussion on communal harmony and freedom of expression.

The video shows a group of men visiting a shop named “Baba School Dress and Matching Centre”, run by the family of Shoaib Ahmed, a long-time resident of the area. The men are seen questioning Ahmed’s elderly father, Wakeel Ahmed, over the use of the word 'Baba' in the shop’s name, suggesting that the term should not be used by Muslims.

Location: Kotdwar, Uttarakhand



My name is Mohammad Deepak. Don't bring up Hindu-Muslim issues here.



Members of the Bajrang Dal asked an elderly Muslim shopkeeper, who runs his shop under the name "Baba," to change the name of his shop. When a man named Mohammed Deepak… pic.twitter.com/TEKcBzfj0Q — The Muslim (@TheMuslim786) January 28, 2026

Viral Video Shows Altercation Between Alleged Bajrang Dal Members & Locals

In the footage, one individual can be heard telling the shopkeeper to remove the word from the signboard, issuing what appeared to be a veiled threat. As the exchange escalated, a local resident, Deepak Kumar, intervened and openly challenged the group’s actions and assumptions.

Kumar questioned whether Muslims were not citizens of the country and asked why the shop, which has existed for nearly 30 years, should be forced to change its name. When asked to identify himself, Kumar responded, “My name is Mohammed Deepak,” a statement that drew attention online for highlighting the absurdity of communal labelling.

Soon after, more local residents joined Kumar, leading to a heated verbal exchange that reportedly turned physical before the situation was brought under control.

Shopkeeper Shares Information After The Incident

Speaking to a local news portal, The Hindustan Gazette on Friday, shop owner Shoaib Ahmed said the situation in the locality is currently calm and that he is not facing immediate threats. He added that no final decision has been taken regarding changing the shop’s name.

Wakeel Ahmed confirmed that a complaint was filed with the police but said the family chose not to pursue the matter further to avoid escalation. Emphasizing communal harmony, he thanked those who supported his family irrespective of religious identity.

Deepak Kumar Shares Video Message Urging Unity

Meanwhile, Deepak Kumar released a separate video statement urging people to spread love and refrain from targeting individuals based on religion. He said that singling out any person, whether Hindu or Muslim, was wrong and harmful to the country’s social fabric. Stressing unity and compassion, Kumar stated that hatred may spread easily, but choosing love requires courage. He added that above all religious labels, he identifies first as a human being, accountable to humanity and conscience rather than religious divisions.