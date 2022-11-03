Watch: Man rescues a cobra hidden in scooter with 'bare hands'; nail-biting video goes viral | Instagram

While many fear and run away on spotting snakes nearby, a man has created buzz for courageously rescuing a giant cobra with his bare hands. Despite knowing that approaching the venomous creature without proper assistance can be risky and life-threatening, this man took to uncoil the snake hidden behind a scooter mudguard.

The incident was captured on camera to go viral on social media. In the chilling video that is being shared on the internet, we can see the man taking careful efforts to pull out the cobra from the hide. If you closely glance at the visuals, you can see him use a screwdriver to initially uncoil the reptile, however, with no harm intended.

Watch:

However, it isn't clear whether the man was a trainer snake rescuer or a local resident who showed courage during the scenario. According to his Instagram bio, the man has been identified as Avinash Yadav, who is a conservationist sharing several posts of his befriended moments with snakes, frogs, dogs and other animals.