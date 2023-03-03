WATCH: Sarpanches protesting at Chandigarh-Panchkula Housing Board in Haryana stung by honeybees

WATCH: Sarpanches protesting at Chandigarh-Panchkula Housing Board stung by honeybees | ANI video screengrab

Chandigarh: In a viral video, protesting sarpanches sitting at Chandigarh-Panchkula Housing Board over their demands regarding the Haryana government’s e-tendering policy were stung by honeybees earlier on Friday.

In the now viral video, several protestors were seen covering themselves from honeybees flying around the protest area. Several sarpanches suffered bee stings. One of the protestors was injured so that that he had to be carried by authorities into an ambulance. Some were seen jumping the barricade and running away from the protest spot.

Speaking to the ANI, the protestors blamed the government stating that if the administration wanted they could have availed them injections on the spot. Claiming this to be a conspiracy, they said they the people from the government on purpose hit the beehives near the protest spot.

One of the sarpanches was quoted saying, "Had administration wanted, they could have given us an injection here at the spot. Several of our people were stung by bees. Govt did nothing, we're seeking pvt help. We feel this was planned by the Govt, their staff would have hit the trees that had beehives," say sarpanches.

Watch video here:

Why are sarpanches protesting in Haryana?

The sarpanches in Haryana have been protesting for the past couple of months against the introduction of e-tendering for development works in rural areas. The Haryana government had announced the tendering process to go digital for projects worth more than Rs 2 lakhs claiming it would ensure transparency, accountability, and faster execution.

