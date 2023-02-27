e-Paper Get App
Bhiwani murders: Burnt bodies found in SUV are of Junaid and Nasir in Haryana, claims forensic report

On February 16, a car with the death of two men from Rajasthan's Bharatpur who had been kidnapped was discovered in the Bhiwani area of Haryana.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, February 27, 2023, 09:23 AM IST
article-image
Bhiwani death case: Police assault led to miscarriage, claims accused’s wife |
According to a Rajasthan police officer, the burnt remains and blood stains discovered in the SUV that was recovered from a cow shelter in Jind, Haryana, were those of Junaid and Nasir, according to the results of the forensic science laboratory.

On February 16, a car with the death of two men from Rajasthan's Bharatpur who had been kidnapped was discovered in the Bhiwani area of Haryana. The deceased's families said that Bajrang Dal members beat and killed their loved ones.

"The FSL (forensic science laboratory) report confirms that the charred bodies and the blood stains in the SUV recovered from a Gau-shala in Jind (Haryana) were those of Nasir and Junaid," Bharatpur range IG Gaurav Srivastav said.

article-image

Chassis number of the car matched up, but bodies couldn't be identified

He claimed the burned-out car's chassis number matched up, but no one could identify the bodies that were still inside.

The officer claimed that samples of FSL were taken on the spot. In order to match the bones discovered in the burned car with the blood stains seen in the SUV, blood samples from Nasir and Junaid's family members were also taken.

He said that the report has now established both bodies' identities.

"During the probe, the SUV was found in Jind in which the victims were abducted and beaten. Our teams are camping in Haryana and working closely with the Haryana police to nab the accused," he added.

