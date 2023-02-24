Bhiwani murders: ‘Hindu Mahapanchayats’ in Hathin & Palwal call for anti-Muslim violence, voice support for Monu Manesar (watch) | Twitter video screengrab

Amid reports of Hindu organisations from four states gathering in the ongoing mahapanchayat being held over the Bhiwani murders where they declared support for Monu Manesar, another hate speech video from Hathin and Palwal in Haryana targeting Muslims and supporting Manesar has emerged on social media.

“If you don’t change, be prepared for how Hanuman destroyed Lanka,” a speaker said, referring to Mewat, a Muslim-majority region.

The man can be heard openly threatening the minority groups and the crowd gathered there are clapping and cheering him.

Watch video here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

'Bhagwa rang ki holi'

In another video, a man can be heard reciting a poetry the lines of which ask PM Modi to stop being Mahatama Gandhi and fight the 'gaddars' and if it leads to government fall. On Bhagat Singh's death anniversary, a saffron coloured holi should be celebrated and whoever eyes our 'gow mata' (cow) let them be shot in their chest.

Hathin, Palwal event

Several reports suggest that over 400 members of the Bajrang Dal, VHP, and Hindu Sena from all around north India along with the locals from around the area attended the Hathin event.

Who is Monu Manesar?

Mohit Yadv alias Monu Manesar is district convener of Gurugram Bajrang Dal, stated reports and he is also associated with Gau Task Force, a group that is known to initiate action promptly on cases pertaining to cattle smuggling and cow slaughter. The group does so without considering all information, a report cited.

He has been active on social media, especially since he joined Bajrang Dal in 2011 and he reportedly has a team of his own which is active in Panipat, Bhiwani, Sonipat, Gurugram, Rewari, Nuh and Palwal.

Eight people wanted

Rajasthan's Bharatpur police has identified eight people after the Hindu Mahapanchayat came to an end. Their photos have been released by the police along with their respective photos.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Skewer will be driven into the eyes of those who..

As per The Wire report, at Wednesday ‘Mahapanchayat’ a Bajrang Dal leader identified as Aastha Maa said, “If a Muslim man as much as looks at a Hindu daughter or sister, a skewer will be driven into his eyes.” She began her speech by saying Bajrang Dal and VHP workers are indeed gangsters.

The first Hindu Mahasabha was held on Feb 21.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)