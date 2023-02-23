e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBhiwani Murders: Rajasthan police gives clean chit to Monu Manesar, removes name from 'wanted' list

Bhiwani Murders: Rajasthan police gives clean chit to Monu Manesar, removes name from 'wanted' list

The Rajasthan police had identified eight accused in the case of alleged murder of two Muslim youths--Nasir and Junaid who were suspected to be cow smugglers--in Bhiwani, Haryana.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, February 23, 2023, 12:41 PM IST
article-image
Monu Manesar | Twitter
Follow us on

The Rajasthan Police on Thursday gave a clean chit to Monu Manesar in the Bhiwani murders case. His name was reportedly removed from the wanted list.

The Rajasthan police had identified eight accused in the case of alleged murder of two Muslim youths--Nasir and Junaid who were suspected to be cow smugglers--in Bhiwani, Haryana.

This is breaking story, further details awaited

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Indigo responds after Delhi police deplanes Congress leader Pawan Khera from Raipur-bound flight

Indigo responds after Delhi police deplanes Congress leader Pawan Khera from Raipur-bound flight

Bhiwani Murders: Rajasthan police gives clean chit to Monu Manesar, removes name from 'wanted' list

Bhiwani Murders: Rajasthan police gives clean chit to Monu Manesar, removes name from 'wanted' list

High drama at Delhi Airport! Congress claims Pawan Khera arrested by Assam Police after being...

High drama at Delhi Airport! Congress claims Pawan Khera arrested by Assam Police after being...

Delhi Liquor Policy Scam: ED summons CM Arvind Kejriwal's PA for questioning

Delhi Liquor Policy Scam: ED summons CM Arvind Kejriwal's PA for questioning

Sustainable Development Summit 2023: PM Modi says environment conservation is commitment & not...

Sustainable Development Summit 2023: PM Modi says environment conservation is commitment & not...