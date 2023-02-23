Bhiwani Murders: Rajasthan police gives clean chit to Monu Manesar, removes name from 'wanted' list

Monu Manesar | Twitter

The Rajasthan Police on Thursday gave a clean chit to Monu Manesar in the Bhiwani murders case. His name was reportedly removed from the wanted list.

The Rajasthan police had identified eight accused in the case of alleged murder of two Muslim youths--Nasir and Junaid who were suspected to be cow smugglers--in Bhiwani, Haryana.

This is breaking story, further details awaited

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)