Bhiwani Murders: Bharatpur cops release pictures, identities of 8 accused of killing 2 Muslim men

The Rajasthan Police has identified 8 accused in the case of alleged murder of two Muslim youths Nasir and Junaid on suspicion of cow-smuggling in Bhiwani Haryana.

The Rajasthan Police had arrested one accused Rinku Saini in this case and based on his statement, 8 more people have been identified and their photographs have been released by Rajasthan police on Wednesday.

According to the Bharatpur police, during interrogation, Rinku Saini said that 8 people had assaulted Nasir and Junaid. First they were taken off the Bolero and made to sit in the Scorpio, in which they were assaulted.

Scorpio with blood stains also recovered

The police have also recovered the said Scorpio and found blood stains inside it.

Based on the statement of Rinku Saini, the Rajasthan Police has identified the accused named Anil, Shrikant, Kalu, Kishore, Monu, Vikas, Shashikant and Anil in this case and all of them are residents of Haryana.

ADG Crime Dinesh MN said that on February 15, the complaint of kidnapping of Junaid and Nasir of Bharatpur was registered at Gopalgarh police station. On February 16, information was received that their car was found burnt in Bhiwani, Haryana.

Skeletons found in car

Two male skeletons were also found during the search of the car.

Investigation revealed that 2 people from Haryana had come to Bharatpur and picked up Nasir and Junaid from here. Both were assaulted. The police had arrested the accused named Rinku Saini in this case. During interrogation, it was told that apart from him, 8 more people were involved in this. ADG MN said that all have been identified and police teams are in search of them.

Police find CCTV footage among several clues

Bharatpur Range IG Gaurav Srivastava said that after the murder, the Rajasthan Police team has gone to Haryana for investigation and have got many clues, including some CCTV footage. The Scorpio in which Nasir and Junaid were taken has also been recovered.

The vehicle has been seized from Jind in Haryana and blood stains have also been found in it. It is suspected that this blood could be of both the deceased. Rajasthan Police team along with Haryana Police is raiding Haryana to arrest these absconders.

Five accused from Haryana

Notably, Junaid's brother Ismail had filed a complaint of kidnapping, assaulting and killing of Junaid and Nasir. Five people from Haryana were accused of this.

These include Anil of Murthal, Shrikant of Maroda, Rinku Saini of Ferozepur Jhirka, Lokesh Singla of Hotel and Monu alias Mohit of Manesar, though the name of Monu of Manesar is not in the accused identified by the police.