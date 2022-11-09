e-Paper Get App
HomeViralWatch: Sachin Tendulkar enjoys meal in Goa: Here's what he ate

Watch: Sachin Tendulkar enjoys meal in Goa: Here's what he ate

Sachin Tendulkar was seen enjoying and learning about Goan traditional fishing and its traditional Seafood

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 09, 2022, 06:18 PM IST
article-image
Representative image | Instagram
Follow us on

MasterBlaster Sachin Tenduldkar, who is currently in Goa, was seen enjoying the traditional Goan sea food alongside fishing with the locals.

The video of Sachin Tendulkar was posted on Instagram, and in no time it gathered many eyeballs. In the video, the former team blue batsman is seen enjoying and learning the traditional method of fishing.

He was seen with a local farmer on the Benaulim beach, who was explaining the complete process to him, and while getting to know more about the fishing, Sachin Tendulkar had an 'unbelievable' experience.

"An interesting morning with fishermen in Goa. (Sic),” Sachin captioned the video.

Latter the cricketer is seen enjoying Goan sea food in lunch with son Arjun Tendulkar.

The video has already gained more than 405,901 likes on Instagram and is going viral on the Internet.

And this is how people have reacted to the video:

RECENT STORIES

Have you seen this chocolate telescope made by pastry chef Amaury Guichon? A perfect snack to spy on...

Have you seen this chocolate telescope made by pastry chef Amaury Guichon? A perfect snack to spy on...

Watch: Sachin Tendulkar enjoys meal in Goa: Here's what he ate

Watch: Sachin Tendulkar enjoys meal in Goa: Here's what he ate

Watch: A girl from Noida was seen sitting on a car's bonnet: Case filed

Watch: A girl from Noida was seen sitting on a car's bonnet: Case filed

Watch: Viral video shows girl student crossing a dangerous route to reach school

Watch: Viral video shows girl student crossing a dangerous route to reach school

Viral video: Monkey gets stuck in bike's wheel in UP's Badosarai, rescued later

Viral video: Monkey gets stuck in bike's wheel in UP's Badosarai, rescued later