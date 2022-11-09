Watch: Sachin Tendulkar enjoys meal in Goa: Here's what he ate

Representative image | Instagram

MasterBlaster Sachin Tenduldkar, who is currently in Goa, was seen enjoying the traditional Goan sea food alongside fishing with the locals.

The video of Sachin Tendulkar was posted on Instagram, and in no time it gathered many eyeballs. In the video, the former team blue batsman is seen enjoying and learning the traditional method of fishing.

He was seen with a local farmer on the Benaulim beach, who was explaining the complete process to him, and while getting to know more about the fishing, Sachin Tendulkar had an 'unbelievable' experience.

"An interesting morning with fishermen in Goa. (Sic),” Sachin captioned the video.

Latter the cricketer is seen enjoying Goan sea food in lunch with son Arjun Tendulkar.

The video has already gained more than 405,901 likes on Instagram and is going viral on the Internet.

