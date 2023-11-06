 WATCH: Sachet-Parampara Share Indian Jugaad To Get Wavy Hairstyle In Minutes; Video Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralWATCH: Sachet-Parampara Share Indian Jugaad To Get Wavy Hairstyle In Minutes; Video Goes Viral

WATCH: Sachet-Parampara Share Indian Jugaad To Get Wavy Hairstyle In Minutes; Video Goes Viral

Instead of actual hairstyling equipment, Sachet Tandon tried something unusual to give Parampara's hair a wavy texture. What was it all about?

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, November 06, 2023, 09:44 AM IST
article-image

Too busy to get a parlour session done? You might give this hilarious hack which is doing the rounds on social media a try. Music duo Sachet-Parampara shared a reel showing the former styling his lady love's hair. However, the couple chose to go desi and try an Indian jugaad at their home. Instead of actual hairstyling equipment, Sachet Tandon tried something unusual to give Parampara's hair a wavy texture. What was it all about? Check out the video to know. WATCH:

Know about the hairstyling jugaad

Sachet-Parampara entered their kitchen instead of a salon for some hair styling. The straightener was replaced with a gas lighter. Yes, you read that right. Sachet turned the flame on and heated the lighter before placing his partner's hair into it. A few seconds after the kitchen tool turned hot, he used it to style Parampara's hair by giving it a cool wavy feel. If you are unsure if the jugaad worked or not, let us spill the beans to say it did.

"Indian Jugaad," they captioned the reel while uploading it on Instagram with several laughter emojis. Sachet added vibing to song, "Bas TU MERI HO JA….Tere Liye Kuch Bhi Karunga." The reel impressed many fans and followers on the social media platform. So far, it has gathered 6.3 million views and flooded with thousands of likes. In the comments section, people talked about the couple's loving and adorable chemistry and their sense of humour. A few Instagram users agreed to the crazy hack and said they had tried it before.

Check comments

Read Also
Action...Cut! Desi jugaad to make film with phone camera goes viral; WATCH
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Odisha: Cop Carries Elderly Woman To Puri Jagannath Temple, Wins Hearts On Internet After Video Of...

Odisha: Cop Carries Elderly Woman To Puri Jagannath Temple, Wins Hearts On Internet After Video Of...

WATCH: Sachet-Parampara Share Indian Jugaad To Get Wavy Hairstyle In Minutes; Video Goes Viral

WATCH: Sachet-Parampara Share Indian Jugaad To Get Wavy Hairstyle In Minutes; Video Goes Viral

Viral Video: Japanese Ambassador Enjoys Lucknowi Biryani For 2 Days, Netizens Ask Him To Try...

Viral Video: Japanese Ambassador Enjoys Lucknowi Biryani For 2 Days, Netizens Ask Him To Try...

'Chandni Choke': Shashi Tharoor Shares Hilarious WhatsApp Forward On Delhi Pollution, Viral Image...

'Chandni Choke': Shashi Tharoor Shares Hilarious WhatsApp Forward On Delhi Pollution, Viral Image...

WATCH: After Beer Song, Kili Paul Reveals Being A Chai Lover In Viral Video

WATCH: After Beer Song, Kili Paul Reveals Being A Chai Lover In Viral Video