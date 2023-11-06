WATCH: Sachet-Parampara Share Indian Jugaad To Get Wavy Hairstyle In Minutes; Video Goes Viral

Too busy to get a parlour session done? You might give this hilarious hack which is doing the rounds on social media a try. Music duo Sachet-Parampara shared a reel showing the former styling his lady love's hair. However, the couple chose to go desi and try an Indian jugaad at their home. Instead of actual hairstyling equipment, Sachet Tandon tried something unusual to give Parampara's hair a wavy texture. What was it all about? Check out the video to know. WATCH:

Know about the hairstyling jugaad

Sachet-Parampara entered their kitchen instead of a salon for some hair styling. The straightener was replaced with a gas lighter. Yes, you read that right. Sachet turned the flame on and heated the lighter before placing his partner's hair into it. A few seconds after the kitchen tool turned hot, he used it to style Parampara's hair by giving it a cool wavy feel. If you are unsure if the jugaad worked or not, let us spill the beans to say it did.

"Indian Jugaad," they captioned the reel while uploading it on Instagram with several laughter emojis. Sachet added vibing to song, "Bas TU MERI HO JA….Tere Liye Kuch Bhi Karunga." The reel impressed many fans and followers on the social media platform. So far, it has gathered 6.3 million views and flooded with thousands of likes. In the comments section, people talked about the couple's loving and adorable chemistry and their sense of humour. A few Instagram users agreed to the crazy hack and said they had tried it before.

Check comments

