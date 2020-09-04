Watch: Republic TV reporter says ‘ma***c**d’ on-air while following Sushant’s manager Samuel Miranda

Sushant was found dead in his Bandra flat here on June 14. As the scope of the probe keeps increasing every day since the Enforcement Directorate, CBI and the NCB joined in -- the drug angle has thrown up a number of leads.

NCB Deputy Director K.P.S. Malhotra told the media that the homes of Showik, who is Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty's brother and that of Miranda were being searched, but declined to elaborate.

Around 6.30 a.m., the NCB teams started the raids, which came a day after the Mumbai court sent alleged drug peddler Zaid Vilatra to seven-day NCB custody.

The raids are being carried out under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

A strong posse of policemen were deployed outside the PrimRose housing society at Juhu Tara Road in Mumbai, the rented flat of the Chakrabortys.

Miranda and Showik were whisked off for further investigation by the NCB.

The NCB registered a case on August 26 after the Enforcement Directorate wrote to it. On the intervening night of August 27-28, the narco team carried out searches in Mumbai and two persons, namely Abbas Lakhani and Karan Arora were arrested, and 'bud' (curated marijuana) was recovered from their possession. There were a few mentions of 'bud' in purported social media messages between people involved in the case.

The official had said that the detailed network analysis and the follow up investigation, uncovered the links between Lakhani and Vilatra, who also disclosed that he earns a substantial amount of money by drug peddling, especially bud.

"Based on Vilatra interrogation, Abdul Basit Parihar was made to join the investigation. Parihar's links with earlier accused persons were also established based on preliminary inquiry details submitted by the ED," the official said.

NCB source said that Parihar had connections with Miranda, who was also the close associate of Rhea. Miranda is accused of procuring drugs on the instructions of Showik.

The NCB registered a case against Rhea, her brother Showik, talent manager Jaya Saha, Sushant's co-manager Shruti Modi, and Goa-based hotelier Gaurav Arya under Sections 20 (b) 28, 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

The NCB case was registered following the WhatsApp messages between Rhea and Shruti Modi, Miranda and Pithani that came to light.

With IANS inputs