Watch: Reports emerge of 3 people killed as chaos grips Kabul airport, people in panic run to board flights

There are reports of three people being killed amid reports of heavy gunfire at Kabul airport as thousands of Afghan citizens thronged the tarmac to board the last few flights leaving Afghanistan.

Earlier, reports said US troops fired warning shots at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul to prevent crowds of desperate citizens running to board planes as the Taliban took over the Afghan capital city, an official told a global news wire.

"The crowd was out of control. The firing was only done to defuse the chaos," the official was quoted as saying.

Gunfire could be heard in several videos on social media. The desperate scenes include crowds hovering around jets and clambering up staircases.

US troops are in charge at the airport, where they are reportedly prioritising the evacuation of the American Embassy staff on military flights, causing anger and leading to more chaos and confusion.

There was chaos and confusion at the Kabul airport as thousands of Afghans crowded the tarmac trying to catch a flight out of Afghanistan.

"I feel very scared here. They are firing lots of shots into the air," a witness told a news wire.

Several videos have emerged of people running onto the airport runways and trying to board flights.

The videos and pictures have left people across the globe stunned and horrified at the intensity of fear prevailing among Afghan masses at the moment.

Published on: Monday,August 16, 2021, 01:37 PM IST