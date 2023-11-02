WATCH: Red-Eyed Skeleton Dances In A Majestic Drone Show Near Dubai's Burj Khalifa

Dubai was lit up with drones to celebrate Halloween. During a drone show held by company Geoscan, a giant skeleton was seen walking next to Burj Khalifa and throwing some spooky dance moves under the night sky. Many filmed the goosebumps moment on their cameras and shared it online to make the incident go viral on social media. Now, the footage showing the drone-based skeleton walking in the air and looking at people below with its scary red eyes has taken the internet by storm. Haven't watched the video, yet? Take a look at it right here. WATCH VIDEO:

The video was a short one that lasted for only a few seconds, however, impressed netizens. They loved the way Dubai celebrated the haunted night with the red-eyed skeleton greeting people "like a wow." The object was super huge and majestic in appearance. It nearly covered half the height of the skyscraper.

Reportedly, the drone show came alive with several drones closely counting to a thousand. Geoscan spoke to media outlets claiming itself to be the globe's largest drone show provider, using as many as 5,000 drones in a show.

Elon Musk Reacts

The bony creature also caught the attention of Elon Musk who said "Wow" after looking at the viral video. Since being shared online on October 31, the video has attracted more than eight million views. "Hundreds of drones forming a skeleton. This is so cool," replied netizens while creating a buzz about the incident.

