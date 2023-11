New Zealand player Rachin Ravindra was seen visiting his grandparents’ home in Bengaluru during his visit to India during the ongoing World Cup. In a video that went viral online, he was seen getting the ‘Nazar Utarna’ ritual done at the residence. The 23-year-old cricketer was calmly seated on a sofa as his grandmom performed the ritual on him. WATCH VIDEO:

Rachin Ravindra at his grandparents home in Bengaluru.



- This is a beautiful video.pic.twitter.com/o7wgZ1mPiN — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 10, 2023

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)