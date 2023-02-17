WATCH: Pet leopard breaks free in Islamabad's residential area, injures 6 people; caught by wildlife depart | Twitter video screen grab

In a viral video emerging from Islamabad on Thursday, a leopard at large was seen attacking people in a residential area of DHA Phase II. As per a report by Tribune, the Islamabad police have registered a case against unknown persons for allegedly keeping the big cat captive in the residential area. Six persons, including two wildlife department officials, were injured while trying to catch the leopard.

In the viral video, a leopard can be seen running around in the society with people trying to get away from it. It attacks a man and injures him after which the scared animal keeps running away. Towards the end of the video, the leopard chases a lady and attacks her after which a man takes a shot at the animal. Luckily nobody got injured as the shot was missed. A wildlife department official can be heard angrily asking who fired the shot.

Watch the viral video here:

The case was registered by Islamabad police under sections 324 (attempt to commit murder) and 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animal) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

IWMB catches the leopard, names it 'Deeaitchay'

The big cat was successfully caught by the Wildlife department on Friday. In a tweet, Islamabad Wildlife Management Board wrote, "Male Leopard is in good health at IWMB’s rescue and rehab centre. IWMB scientific committee will decide next steps for leopard rehabilitation. Leopard has been named Deeaitchay by IWMB staff."

Another leopard attack video surfaces

Another leopard attack was reported in the capital city. The animal attacked a pedestrian in DHA 2, luckily the man didn't suffer any life threatening injuries. Reportedly, a few days back a leopard was sighted in Bahria Enclave Islamabad.

