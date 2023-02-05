Outrage in Pakistan after woman raped by 2 men at gunpoint in Islamabad's F9 park

Islamabad FP9 Park (Picture: Ibrar Hayat/Twitter) |

Islamabad: As the news of a girl allegedly raped by two armed men at gunpoint in Islamabad's F9 area on Thursday night sent shock throughout the country, people have taken to Twitter to express their anger and disgust at the attack in the country's capital.

While some are questioning what kind of a country Pakistan has become, others are demanding quick action to arrest the perpetrators.

Outrage on social media

One of the users wrote on the social media website, “ What country Pakistan has become. How armed men entered Park & why no staff caught them.”

Urging the authority to immediately arrest the accused, another wrote, “We should hang down head in shame, an unsafe National capital is threat to country.”

Others too demand an immediate arrest of the accused and expressed concern about whether the accused will be traced and punished.

Islamabad police's Special Unit for Sexual Offenses investigating the incident

As per the FIR, the shocking incident took place Thursday night when two armed men approached the victim at a park in F-9, who was there with her male colleague.

The gun-toting aggressors took the two to a nearby thicket at gunpoint and separated them. The attackers then beat the young woman up when she pleaded with them to let her go and even offered them money to let her go.

The victim, when she tried to raise her voice, was beaten and threatened by the attackers as they called their "friends" to join them. Her attempts to run away were also foiled by the attackers, the FIR stated.

As they were leaving into a nearby thicket, the alleged culprits returned "all our things and gave us Rs 1,000 to stay quiet" while also telling the victim that she should not be in the park at this time of the night, the FIR reads further.

The forensic checkup of the woman confirmed that marks consistent with sexual assault were found on the body of the 24-year-old victim.

The guresome incident is being investigated by Islamabad police's Special Unit for Sexual Offenses.

