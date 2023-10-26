WATCH: Celebrating Dussehra, People Release 'Hanuman Ji Drone' Into The Sky In Chhattisgarh; Video Goes Viral

A video showing a drone dressed as the Hindu God Hanuman (Bajrangbali) has surfaced online and gone viral. It shows people releasing the drone into the sky in Chhattisgarh, India. The clip captures the scene resembling Lord Hanuman flying over the Indian sky and blessing his people from above. WATCH VIDEO:

The footage was uploaded on Instagram by a photographer named Vinal Gupta who often shares his clicks from Ambikapur, a city in Chhattisgarh. It is believed that the visuals were spot during the Dussehra celebrations held earlier this October.

Hindu Yuva Ekta Manch holds rally on Dussehra

The incident is said to be associated with the Hindu Yuva Ekta Manch which organised a grand event on Tuesday.

During an event on Vijayadashami (October 24), a large number of youth gathered at the Kalakendra Maidan in the area and raised slogans on Lord Hanuman. A procession was carried out to the nearby Mahamaya temple as part of the celebrations on the auspicious day.

One of the key attractions of the religious procession was the drone that flew up in the air. Along with other festivities, the Hanuman ji styled drone was released into the sky.

Not the first time

One must note that this isn't the first time such an incident has taken place during the observance of a religious festival. There are similar instances recorded in the past from other parts of the country. People were seen worshipping Lord Hanuman by launching a drone in 2015.

Lucknow witnessed the Hindu God (drone) flying in its sky to give locals darshan from several feet above the ground. Similar visuals were also recorded from Ludhiana.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)