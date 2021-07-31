'Watch out for Kamalpreet Kaur': Twitter awed by Indian discus thrower's scintillating performance; looks forward to final

25-year-old Indian discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur won hearts and set records on Saturday, securing herself a place in the final at the Tokyo Olympic Games. The first Indian woman to have cross the 65m mark and against whose name the national record stands at 65.06, breached the direct qualification mark of 64m on Saturday in her third attempt to make it to the medal round.

While Asian Games gold medallist Seema Punia bowed out with a 16th-place finish in the qualifying stages on Saturday, Kaur became one of only two two throwers who breached the 64m mark at the Olympic Stadium in the qualifying round. With just two athletes managing to cross the direct qualification mark, the other 10 throwers who qualified for the final were selected on the basis of their best attempts.