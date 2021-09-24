Watch: New PETA video suggests going vegan to 'spice things up in bedroom'; netizens disgusted

Veganism is the latest diet trend that has found a lot of popularity across the globe. It involves not consuming products that are not derived from animals.

PETA is well-known for fighting against animal abuse. It is also well-known for making posts on social media that repeatedly irk netizens.

On Wednesday, PETA again made a post on Twitter that earned Twitterati's wrath. The video asks people to switch to veganism to 'spice up things in the bedroom'. It says, "Go vegan, your partner will thank you."

Sharing the video, the official Twitter handle of PETA wrote, "Can’t put your finger on what’s not working in the bedroom?"

Here's the video:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The video went viral earning a whopping 1.6 million views and more than 4.4K views as of 1 PM on Friday. However, netizens were less than impressed. Many found the video 'weird' and distasteful.

Responding to the video, one Twitte user wrote, "You need to be shadow banned."

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"Maybe I’m glad that y’all blocked me on 3 different accounts….," wrote another.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Here's how people are reacting. Have a look.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Published on: Friday, September 24, 2021, 01:20 PM IST