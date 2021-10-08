Watch: Netizens react to heart touching video of visually impaired man selling banana chips for a living, crosses 13 million views

The internet, which is now home for the best and worst of videos can sometimes be a place that allows people to learn life lessons that are quite touching. Several videos of daily struggle amongst people have gone viral, winning millions of hearts. Here's another story that will definitely make you tear up.

The story of a banana chips vendor in Nashik, Maharashtra, has taken over the internet within no time. The man has got no extraordinary powers, but he does have the will to keep hustling, no matter how hard things can be. This old man is visually impaired, but still goes on to prepare delicious banana chips for people to enjoy.

Here's the link to the complete video:

Food blogger @sanskarkhemani uploaded the video to Instagram Reels, where it had over 13.6 million views and 837k likes as of today. The viral video drew a large amount of attention and was widely shared on social media. The old man is seen shredding banana and frying it in hot oil on a deep griddle while adding salt on top. The heat and steam flowing from the vessel caused him to lose his vision, according to the caption. He does, however, make a living by selling banana chips.

Published on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 07:51 PM IST