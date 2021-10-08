Watch video: Protests held over killing of 2 teachers in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir): Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Forum on Friday staged a protest in Jammu against Pakistan over the killings of two teachers by terrorists in Srinagar, yesterday.

The protests took place after the mortal remains of Supinder Kaur, killed in yesterday's targeted killing by terrorists in Srinagar, were taken for last rites. Slogans against "The Resistance Front" (TRF) and "We want justice" were raised during the funeral procession in Srinagar.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Members of the Sikh community on Friday took part in the funeral procession of Supinder Kaur, who was shot dead by terrorists inside a Srinagar school.

Two government teachers including Supinder Kaur were killed by terrorists in the Idgah Sangam area of Srinagar on Thursday.

A local who participated in the funeral procession said, "We don't know whether it is the end of the militant or the beginning of a more gruesome indecent. The government must look into the matter and work on the safety of the people living here.

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"Those who did it are not humans", he added. Earlier on Thursday, Kashmiri Pandits staged a demonstration against the killing of civilians in Kashmir and demanded security for the minorities, in the Muthi area of Jammu.

Reacting to the killing, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh also said that the civilians are being targeted to create communal tension in the Union Territory (UT).

Earlier, on Wednesday, a street hawker was shot dead by terrorists in Srinagar. The incident took place near Madina Chowk, Lalbazar where terrorists fired upon the victim Virender Paswan.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 03:04 PM IST