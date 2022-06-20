Watch: Mumbai Police officer sings Kailash Kher's Teri Deewani in front of Akshay Kumar

Image credit: Google

The internet is an amazing platform for discovering hidden talents. Twitterati was introduced to the stunning vocal of a Mumbai Police officer who is now a star, all due to his voice.

A Mumbai Police event took place yesterday at Mumbai's Marine Drive. Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar was present at the event organised by the cops. The actor even made a run. However, the major limelight was of the police constable who sang Kailash Kher’s Teri Deewani in uniform. His voice left people spellbound.

Check out the video here:

Talking further about the event, Akshay was also seen testing an electric bike that is used by Mumbai Police to patrol Mumbai's Marine Drive area.

Apart from running and testing the E-bike, Akshay was also seen hopping on to a bicycle and had also gone for cycling at Marine Drive. Every Sunday, many Mumbaikars go to Marine Drive to do various activities like yoga, zumba, exercise or even play different games.