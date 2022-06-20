e-Paper Get App

Watch: Mumbai Police officer sings Kailash Kher's Teri Deewani in front of Akshay Kumar

A Mumbai Police official sang Kailash Kher's Teri Deewani song

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 20, 2022, 06:02 PM IST
article-image
Image credit: Google

The internet is an amazing platform for discovering hidden talents. Twitterati was introduced to the stunning vocal of a Mumbai Police officer who is now a star, all due to his voice.

A Mumbai Police event took place yesterday at Mumbai's Marine Drive. Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar was present at the event organised by the cops. The actor even made a run. However, the major limelight was of the police constable who sang Kailash Kher’s Teri Deewani in uniform. His voice left people spellbound.

Check out the video here:

Talking further about the event, Akshay was also seen testing an electric bike that is used by Mumbai Police to patrol Mumbai's Marine Drive area.

Apart from running and testing the E-bike, Akshay was also seen hopping on to a bicycle and had also gone for cycling at Marine Drive. Every Sunday, many Mumbaikars go to Marine Drive to do various activities like yoga, zumba, exercise or even play different games.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeViralWatch: Mumbai Police officer sings Kailash Kher's Teri Deewani in front of Akshay Kumar

RECENT STORIES

Agnipath row: NCP youth wing activists detained over 'Rasta Roko' in Thane

Agnipath row: NCP youth wing activists detained over 'Rasta Roko' in Thane

Maharashtra MLC Election 2022 latest updates: Congress raises objection against 2 BJP MLAs for...

Maharashtra MLC Election 2022 latest updates: Congress raises objection against 2 BJP MLAs for...

Himachal cable car accident: All 11 stranded passengers rescued

Himachal cable car accident: All 11 stranded passengers rescued

Mumbai: Latest Updates - MLC polls voting; 9 members of family found dead at home in Sangli & more

Mumbai: Latest Updates - MLC polls voting; 9 members of family found dead at home in Sangli & more

Delhi minister Satyendar Jain admitted to LNJP Hospital, condition stable: Report

Delhi minister Satyendar Jain admitted to LNJP Hospital, condition stable: Report