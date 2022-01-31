Watch: Model hits audience member with coat during show, designer Christian Cowan shares video

A model was caught on camera for her rush of adrenaline performance, as he paused onstage to hit an audience with her coat. The crazy ramp walk footage has gone viral since posted on social media.

The video of model Theodora Quinlivan walking on the ramp was uploaded by designer Christian Cowan, in which Theodora appeared in her lavender and black skirt set, swinging her coat around. While, the model stepped a little, she soon turned around to face an audience member and hitting the person with her coat.

"In a world of Karens, be a Teddy," read the caption, referring to model Theodora Quinlivan, who is popularly addressed as Teddy.

Watch the video, here:

According to Unilad, footage of the bizarre moment has racked up more than 2 million views on TikTok after resurfacing recently. The video was also shared on Instagram by designer Christian Cowan last week.

As the video made to Instagram, comments took to body shaming. People not only ridiculed the model's coat whack on the audience, but also mentioned that the wear would weigh more than her. However, some netizens also took to appreciate their confident show.

Take a look at how netizens reacted, take a look:

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 12:32 PM IST