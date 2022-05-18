Watch: Makeup artist's transformation into 'Jethalal' from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Makeup artists continue to astound everyone with their realistic transformations. It wasn't long ago that wearing makeup was frowned upon. These makeup artists have proven that makeup is an art form that can be turned into a lucrative career.

Makeup artist transformations are becoming increasingly popular these days.These transformations have piqued people's interests to the point where netizens are demanding different transformations.

Dikshita Jindal is a well-known face in the world of makeup transformation. Many of her transformations have piqued people's interest, and she has been praised for her creativity and hard work.

She recently posted a video of herself transforming into "Jethalal," a well-known character from "Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah" which was played by Dilip Joshi. She even performed a scene from the series.

According to her caption, she even mentioned that the transformation was a netizen's request, and no doubt they loved it enough to make it go viral.

Her caption read:

"I heard you all asked for *Jethalal*?

So, wish granted.

I transformed myself into Jethalal from Tarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashma. "Hope you guys loved it."

Since it was posted, the video has received over 180k views and 22k likes. The netizen's reactions to the video are also very endearing.

Some comments on the video for our readers:

"The resemblance" is epic.

"I'm going to save it and send it to everyone, thank you; I think it's relevant."

"Can't believe that this is only one girl who changes like a miracle. BTW, love your videos."

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 02:23 PM IST